5 Terrorists Trapped In Two Ongoing Gunfights In J&K's Udhampur And Kishtwar

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 9 (IANS) Five terrorists were reportedly trapped in two gunfights going on in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of J&K on Wednesday, officials said.

The two encounters are going on between the joint security forces and the terrorists at Chatroo village in Kishtwar district and Jopher in Udhampur district.

"Operations against the terrorists are going on at both places. While 3 terrorists are reported to be trapped inside the cordon in Jopher area of Udhampur, 2 terrorists are trapped inside the cordoned area in Kishtwar district," an official said.

A gunfight started between joint forces and hiding terrorists in Udhampur earlier in the day.

Officials said that joint forces moved in on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Jopher village of Udhampur under the jurisdiction of Ramnagar police station.

"As the teams of police and the security forces moved in, they were fired upon by the terrorists, triggering an encounter, which is now going on," an official said.

While the gunfight in Udhampur district was going on, joint forces cordoned off Chatroo village in Kishtwar, leading to the start of the second gunfight.

On March 23, an encounter took place in Sanyal village of Kathua district, barely 4 km away from the international border with Pakistan.

The encounter spread to Safiyan Jakhole village, where two terrorists were killed and four policemen were martyred. Joint forces extended the area under the "seek & destroy" operation to higher reaches of the Kathua and Rajouri districts.

There was a brief exchange of gunfire between the joint forces and the terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua.

Reports said five terrorists had infiltrated into the Indian side, across the international border, and the same group was engaged in the gunfights in Sanyal and Safiyan Jakhole villages.

Two terrorists were killed in the Safiyan Jakhole area. Joint forces are still carrying out the operation to trace the remaining three terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday and gave clear orders to eradicate terrorism from J&K completely and restore complete peace in the UT.

The high-level security review meeting was attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, all the Corps Commanders in J&K, the DGP and chiefs of paramilitary forces.