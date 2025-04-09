Arm Server Market Expected To Reach USD 3.81 Billion By 2034, With A CAGR Of 15.14%

Arm Server Market Size

Arm Server is gaining momentum due to its energy efficiency, scalability, and cost-effective performance in data centers.

- Market Research Future (MRFR)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Arm Server Market Size is forecasted to increase from USD 1.72 billion in 2025 to USD 3.81 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.14% throughout the forecast period (2025–2034). As of 2024, the market was valued at USD 0.93 billion.The Arm server market is experiencing a significant transformation driven by rising demands for energy-efficient, scalable, and high-performance computing solutions across various industries. Arm-based server architecture, known for its low power consumption and cost-efficiency, is rapidly gaining traction in data centers, cloud computing platforms, and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Unlike traditional x86-based systems, Arm servers offer flexible deployment models that cater to emerging workloads, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), edge computing, and IoT applications.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 128 Pages) at:This shift is fueled by the growing pressure on enterprises to optimize operational efficiency while minimizing carbon footprints and overall energy consumption. As organizations continue to prioritize green computing initiatives and software-defined infrastructure, the Arm server ecosystem is emerging as a disruptive force reshaping the global server landscape.Key Companies in the Arm Server Market Include:.Samsung Electronics.Fujitsu.Microsoft.Qualcomm.Dell Technologies.SiFive.ASUSTEK Computer.Marvell Technology.Ampere Computing.Supermicro.Huawei Technologies.H3C.Lenovo Group.Arm HoldingsKey players in the Arm server market are making strategic investments in innovation, ecosystem development, and strategic partnerships to maintain competitive advantage. Prominent companies leading the space include Ampere Computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS), NVIDIA Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Marvell Technology, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). These companies are investing in advanced Arm-based processors and server hardware that deliver performance parity with x86 systems while offering superior energy efficiency. AWS has notably developed its own Arm-based Graviton processor series to enhance cloud workload performance and cost-efficiency. Meanwhile, Ampere has launched Altra and Altra Max processors aimed at hyperscalers and cloud-native workloads. Collaborations between hardware vendors and open-source communities such as the Linux Foundation are also accelerating the software ecosystem surrounding Arm servers, helping drive broader adoption across enterprises and cloud providers.The market segmentation of the Arm server market outlook can be broadly categorized based on component, application, organization size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is divided into hardware (processors, memory, storage) and software (server OS, management tools). By application, key segments include cloud computing, HPC, edge computing, enterprise IT, and AI/ML workloads. In terms of organization size, both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises are increasingly deploying Arm-based servers to meet specific computing needs. Industry-wise, the adoption of Arm servers spans across IT & telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and media & entertainment. Cloud-native companies and hyperscalers are currently the most aggressive adopters, but edge use cases in healthcare diagnostics, factory automation, and autonomous vehicles are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the compact and efficient nature of Arm-based systems.Buy Now Premium Research Report -The Arm server market growth is driven by several key dynamics. The most prominent growth driver is the demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective computing solutions. With increasing data volumes and rising energy costs, data center operators and cloud providers are under constant pressure to reduce power consumption without compromising performance. Arm architecture's power-to-performance advantage plays a crucial role in meeting these demands. Secondly, the growing trend of custom silicon development by tech giants is contributing to the popularity of Arm servers, as it enables tailored solutions optimized for specific workloads. Furthermore, the open licensing model of Arm Holdings facilitates innovation, allowing companies to develop proprietary chipsets. However, the market also faces challenges, including software ecosystem maturity and compatibility with legacy x86 applications, which can hinder migration. Nevertheless, advancements in compiler tools, containerization, and cross-platform compatibility are gradually reducing these barriers. Additionally, rising investments in edge computing and the proliferation of 5G networks are expected to unlock new opportunities for Arm-based server deployments.In terms of recent developments, the Arm server market has seen substantial momentum in both technology upgrades and strategic collaborations. For example, in 2024, Ampere Computing announced the launch of its next-generation Arm server processors, boasting over 192 cores optimized for cloud-native environments. AWS expanded its Graviton processor family, introducing Graviton4, which promises better performance and energy efficiency across various cloud workloads. NVIDIA, leveraging its acquisition of Arm, continues to explore synergistic integration between GPU acceleration and Arm CPU architecture to power AI and ML workloads. In the open-source space, Red Hat and Canonical have made significant progress in supporting Arm-based servers through enterprise-grade Linux distributions such as RHEL and Ubuntu. Meanwhile, industry consortiums like the Linaro Enterprise Group are working collaboratively to enhance the performance, reliability, and scalability of enterprise applications on Arm servers. These developments are shaping a robust and competitive landscape that supports enterprise migration from traditional architectures to Arm-based infrastructure.Browse In-depth Market Research Report -From a regional perspective, North America currently dominates the Arm server market due to the presence of major cloud service providers, advanced data center infrastructure, and rapid adoption of emerging technologies like AI and edge computing. The U.S., in particular, is a major hub for Arm server innovations, led by companies like AWS, Ampere, and NVIDIA. Europe is also showing steady growth, with countries like Germany, the U.K., and France focusing on sustainable computing and sovereign cloud initiatives. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in hyperscale data centers and rapid digital transformation across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. APAC-based tech giants such as Huawei and Alibaba Cloud are actively investing in custom Arm-based server development. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are gradually entering the market as organizations in these regions adopt cloud-first strategies and deploy localized data centers powered by energy-efficient architectures.In conclusion, the Arm server market is poised for accelerated growth in the coming years as enterprises worldwide prioritize energy efficiency, scalability, and performance in their computing environments. Driven by strong ecosystem support, innovative chip designs, and a growing array of enterprise-ready software, Arm-based servers are becoming a viable alternative to traditional architectures. While challenges remain in terms of software compatibility and legacy application support, the continuous evolution of tools and collaborative innovation is expected to bridge the gap. As edge computing, cloud-native applications, and AI workloads continue to expand globally, the role of Arm servers will become increasingly central to modern IT infrastructure.Explore MRFR's Related Ongoing Coverage In ICT Domain:Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market -Sales Enablement Platform Market -Hazardous Location Connectors Market -Storage Class Memory Market -Svod Market -Temperature Data Logger Market -About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. 