First Majestic Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp. : Announces that total production in the first quarter of 2025 from the Company's four producing underground mines in Mexico, namely the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.7 million silver ounces, 36,469 gold ounces, 12.5 million pounds of zinc and 7.5 million pounds of lead. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.51 at $7.98.
