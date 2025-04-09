HALO Airfinance Completes Mezzanine Loan, Strengthening Aviation Financing Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO AirFinance ("HALO"), a joint venture between GA Telesis ("GAT") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC"), has successfully closed a mezzanine loan secured by a widebody freighter aircraft, reinforcing the continued expansion of its aviation financing portfolio.

The financing, completed in partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), supported the refinancing of a Boeing 747-8F freighter for a leading U.S.-based air cargo operator. This transaction highlights HALO's commitment to providing flexible and innovative capital solutions for the aviation sector.

"Our continued expansion into the mezzanine loan space reflects HALO's ability to meet a broader range of capital needs across the aviation industry," commented Marc Cho, Co-Head and Managing Director of HALO. "This transaction exemplifies the strength of our platform and our collaborative approach. We're proud to partner with SMBC and support our clients with tailored financing solutions."

This latest transaction further solidifies HALO's position as a dynamic provider of customized financing solutions for commercial aviation assets. By leveraging the deep expertise and resources of its parent companies, HALO remains at the forefront of structuring strategic and effective financing arrangements for airlines, lessors, and investors worldwide.

About HALO

HALO AirFinance is a joint venture established by GA Telesis, LLC and Tokyo Century Corporation to focus the extensive capabilities of both organizations to deliver customized lending solutions to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mid-life aircraft and engines. HALO utilizes a sophisticated underwriting approach derived and supported by an extensive platform of services, products, and capabilities of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and the Tokyo Century conglomerate.

For further information, please contact [email protected] .

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis , a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis EcosystemTM is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing , engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation , and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability

About Tokyo Century Corporation

Tokyo Century Corporation is an industry-leading financial services company with roots in leasing and develops a business model that integrates "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through co-creative businesses with partner companies in Japan and overseas. The company holds 49.2% of GA Telesis shares and is the largest shareholder.

Tokyo Century Corporation has four operating segments: "Equipment Leasing" with a broad customer base, "Mobility & Fleet Management" with auto leasing for both corporate customers and individuals and car rental services, "Specialty Financing" driving growth mainly in aviation leasing and real estate business, and "International Business" with a network spanned more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. It provides unique finance and services that contribute to solving social and environmental issues in a wide range of business domains.

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

