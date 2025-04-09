Journie Rewards Announces 2025 Class Of Journie Driving Academy Drivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journie Rewards has selected three drivers to participate in the 2025 edition of the Journie Driving Academy (JDA) following a comprehensive application process. The program supports youth karting prospects across Canada, providing financial support, equipment, mentorship with the championship-winning Chip Ganassi Racing NTT INDYCAR SERIES team and a trip to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto INDYCAR race weekend this July.

This year's class of drivers, which includes the first JDA driver from western Canada, are already on track across the country. They will try to repeat the success of last year's JDA class, which scored 15 wins, 27 podiums and two championships. Drivers were chosen for the JDA in part because they represent Journie's key values of integrity, respect, community and safety.

To learn more about the JDA, visit chipganassiracing.com/jda .

Introducing the 2025 JDA Class:



Decklan Deonarine (13, Ontario): Decklan will compete in the Rok Cup, Rotax Max Challenge and Kartstars championships this season with hopes to compete internationally later this year. He pushes himself to be his best by working hard at the track, the gym, with his studies at school and with a racing simulator coach.



Jack Klym (9, Saskatchewan): Jack will compete in the Rotax Max Challenge this season hoping to earn a ticket to the Grand Finals later this year. He will compete across Western Canada and the United States in 2025, representing Journie across North America. Nathan Reddish (13, Ontario): Nathan will compete in the Briggs Junior Light division of the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) schedule in what will be his first season of club competition, hoping to win Rookie of the Year. You can follow along with Nathan's 2025“Journie” by watching his podcast with his co-host, where he gives updates on his season and interviews fellow drivers and those in the racing community.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include three Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two entries in INDY NXT by Firestone. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has won 23 championships and more than 260 races, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. CGR boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis, where the INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit .

