Alarm Bell

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Portsudan (Sudanaw) --- I chose this title because of the importance and seriousness of what it contains, as a message directed to specialists in the fields of agricultural production, agricultural engineering, and botany... and I am not an expert in these fields.

With this phrase, Dr. Abbas Taha Hamza Subeir, a professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Khartoum and founder of initiatives to solve Sudan's problems, began his scientific interview with Sudanow magazine.

Dr. Abbas, a professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Khartoum and a founder of initiatives to solve Sudan's problems, presented working papers. He said: "Based on my reading of many articles discussing the plan of the "Golden Billion" group, which aims to kill all of humanity and leave only one golden billion people in the world... I read some reports that discuss how one of the most important entrances to this global conspiracy is human food, by moving closer and closer to industrial foods that are being tampered with by the fingers of conspirators, and away from the natural foods that our ancestors relied on and that we inherited from them, generation after generation. These foods guaranteed us complete health and wellness, and even inspired humanity to lead a global revolution, albeit in a low voice, to return to nature and rely on what is known as organic food, which is food produced naturally without the use of tampered seeds, neither hybridized nor genetically modified, nor chemical fertilizers, nor preservatives of unknown origin. This trend is gaining new ground every day in the rich countries of the Golden Billion conspiracy, which export food to us in poor countries." Manufactured... or produced from hybrid or genetically modified seeds. All of these terms, with their various definitions and the cosmetic surgeries they undergo, I see in them nothing but weapons of mass destruction for humanity, killing people through a slow mechanism called euthanasia. Dr. Abbas says, "At the present time, several modern studies have proven the direct organic link between many contemporary diseases and processed, genetically modified, or manipulated foods...

For example, it has been proven that numerous cases of diabetes and its spread are due to the consumption of wheat produced from hybrid or genetically modified seeds.



And now, unfortunately, our poor countries, or so-called Third World countries, have become a dumping ground for all kinds of waste and toxins from industrialized nations. Not only that, but these countries have begun exporting to us all their evil morals and behavioral deviations, destroying what remains of our cultural, civilizational, and Islamic heritage...

All this while our scholars are absent from the scene, oblivious or fooled, as they watch and observe the scale of the disaster, which is expanding day by day, and their inner voice says, 'Oh, help! Is there anyone among you who will help, oh scholars?'"

The doctor says that when he started with the phrase "alarm bell," he meant to talk about a successful personal experience. He is now over 65 years old and has not taken a Panadol pill for 6 years. He only hears about all the illnesses and ailments (diabetes, high blood pressure, and poor eyesight) from the people around him. How did that happen? By doing the following: First, striving to fulfill religious obligations according to the guidance of the Prophet and following the Sunnah of the Prophet in eating and drinking. Second, relying on confronting germs, viruses, parasites, and other pathogens. I rely on the immune system, which I consider one of the greatest divine gifts. If a person maintains it, it can serve as a defense against all pathogens for which modern medicine has yet to find an effective treatment. Third, avoiding religious violations. From usury, alcohol, drugs, smoking, and other stimulants, in addition to paying the utmost attention to a balanced diet from plant and animal sources without extravagance, focusing on fruits and green salads, so that the largest amount is consumed at the expense of bread, and avoiding taking chemical medications due to their negative side effects.

It has been proven that relying heavily on alternative medicine or herbal treatment is beneficial, and here is my experience with them:

Early morning, on an empty stomach...

Half a tablespoon of garden cress seeds, preferably with a third of a cup of milk...

A few grains of mustard...

A few grains of black seed...

A small cup of unsweetened tulsi juice... the most natural cleanser and dilator for the arteries...

A small cup of unsweetened dom juice, which is very beneficial in regulating blood pressure...

With morning tea, plain or with milk, it is beneficial to eat a teaspoon of ground or fresh ginger, which is very beneficial for strengthening eyesight and reproductive health. Drink another cup of ginger after sunset, making sure to eat your last meal immediately before or after sunset, as it is very beneficial for improving vision and reproductive health. Therefore, it has a positive effect on sexual health.

In the evening and before bed, take a teaspoon of fenugreek...

And the final word, the true believer, while taking all necessary precautions, never abandons or dispenses with the legitimate ruqyah, following the guidance of the Prophet, Peace and Blessing of Allah be upon Him...