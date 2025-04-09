GRAND GALVEZ WELCOMES A PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY: A 1910 Buick Model 10

A 1910 Buick Model 10 was purchased by hotel owner Mark Wyant and placed in the lobby.

Grand Galvez, an Autograph Collection Hotel

Grand Galvez, also known as Queen of The Gulf is the perfect Valentine's Day getaway

- Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Grand Galvez , the iconic hotel in Galveston , proudly announces the addition of a remarkable piece of automotive history to its lobby: a 1910 Buick Model 10. Acquired by the hotel's owner, Mark Wyant, this antique car represents a significant chapter in both the automotive and hospitality industries.

The Buick Model 10 holds the distinction of being the first mass-produced Buick, with only 3,000 units sold at the time. It is a testament to early 20th-century engineering, showcasing the craftsmanship of the“brass era.” These vehicles were renowned for their hand-built quality and the prominent use of brass in their design, evident today in the stunning condition of this vintage model.

Mark Wyant discovered the Model 10 while researching automobiles built during the same era as the Grand Galvez itself, which opened its doors in 1911.“I wanted to add something special that reflects the rich history of our hotel and the era in which it was built,” Wyant said.“This Buick is not just a car; it's a symbol of adventure and luxury from a time when cross-country travel was a rare and exciting undertaking. It is a perfect addition to the Grand Galvez, celebrating both the legacy of the hotel and the timeless allure of the automobile.”

In 1910, the journey across the country was fraught with challenges, as gas stations were few and far between. When travelers did find gas, it was priced at a mere eight cents a gallon, a stark contrast to today's average of three dollars. The original price of the Buick Model 10 when it was released was $1,000, an investment that would allow guests to pull up to the Grand Galvez and stay in a luxury room for just $2.50 a night.

The Buick Model 10 is now on display in the lobby of the Grand Galvez, inviting guests to step back in time and appreciate the elegance of early automotive design. This addition not only enhances the historical ambiance of the hotel but also serves as a conversation starter for visitors from near and far.

GRAND GALVEZ BACKGROUND:

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, marks the third property Mr. Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack's once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. In 2021, he sold The Saint Hotel New Orleans and The Saint Hotel Charleston. Mr. Wyant continues to own and operate The Saint Hotel Key West, a Marriott Autograph Collection property. (Full bio in Dropbox)

A history lover, Mr. Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key U.S. cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the city's legacy, charm, and history.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC



About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit , and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit .

Barbara Buzzell

The Buzzell Company

+1 214-912-0691

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.