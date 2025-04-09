Haryana Minister Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of PM Modi’S Visit On April 14

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) Haryana's Energy Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an 800 MW supercritical thermal unit will be established in Yamunanagar, and it will employ cutting-edge technology and will help reduce pollution.

Interacting with the media after inspecting the facility, Vij said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the third 800 MW unit of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Plant on April 14.

This will enhance the state's electricity generation capacity and provide significant benefits.

The government, he said, is planning to set up a similar plant in Khedar and two in Panipat.

These thermal units will boost our power generation and reduce dependence on external power sources. He said that he reviewed all the arrangements relating to PM Modi's visit and ensured.

“I've given various instructions based on my experience of attending such rallies during my 40 years in politics,” he said.

He also shared all the important points that came to his attention with the officers.

Vij instructed the officers to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets, parking, security, and seating for the public attending the event.

He also discussed at length with officials the Prime Minister's route plan, VIP toilets, media centre setup, stage seating and other relevant issues.

In response to a question about electricity prices, Vij said there has been no increase in tariffs for consumers using up to 300 units.

“Since 2014, price hikes have been 72 per cent lower compared to earlier trends, with only a 15-20 paise increase, which is not significant.”

When asked about the increase in petrol and diesel prices, he clarified that the burden of this hike would not be passed on to the public.

Regarding the strike by Haryana Roadways employees, Vij, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said: "I regularly listen to the concerns of employees in all departments under me and help them as much as possible. No such issue from roadways employees has been brought to my notice."