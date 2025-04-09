Hankook Dynapro MT2 Powers Jacob Pacheco To Ultra4 West Victory At 2025 Norcal Stampede

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hankook Dynapro showcased its advanced tire technology and off-road capability at the 2025 King of the Hammers (KOH), once again proving its excellence in Ultra4 Racing. In its debut race within the 2025 Ultra4 West series, the Dynapro, paired with Jacob's winning strategy and the tire's exceptional performance, helped secure a decisive victory. Competing on Hankook's most capable off-road tire, the Dynapro MT2 (37x12.50R17), Pacheco has had an impressive start to the 2025 season that also includes a top 10 finish at the KOH, held earlier in the year.

As the first race of the 2025 Ultra4 West Regional Championship, the MetalCloak NorCal Stampede is a favorite among drivers and fans alike due to its short-course format and varied landscape that offers a combination of high-speed sections and technical challenges throughout. Drivers competing in the 4800 "Legends" class are limited to a 37" DOT-rated tire, such as the Hankook Dynapro MT2. Engineered for exceptional off-road performance, the Dynapro MT2 features a high-depth sidewall and an aggressive tread pattern with large, self-cleaning blocks that enhance traction on challenging terrain.

"I've been on three different brands in the past and so far the Dynapro MT2 by Hankook Tire has outperformed all of them. Unlike others, it provided the best grip performance on dirt and durability on the rocks with zero tire failure during the whole weekend race," noted Pacheco. Following a fourth-place qualifier, Pacheco went on to secure first place, completing 10 laps with an average lap time of 2:00.088.

"We're excited to see the impressive talent of Jacob Pacheco and the off-road innovation of our Dynapro MT2 come together for such a remarkable start to the 2025 Ultra4 season," said Sean Kim, Marketing Team Director, Hankook Tire North America Corp. "As a fully DOT-approved consumer tire, the Dynapro MT2 demonstrates all that hard work that went into developing a comprehensive Light Truck and SUV product line that is victorious in both motorsports and everyday consumer environments."

Both Jacob Pacheco and the Dynapro MT2 will look to continue their success this season at the upcoming Ultra4 West Area BFE Race (May 9-10) in Moab, Utah.

Engineered to give consumers an all-access pass to adventure, the Dynapro MT2 combines serious off-road performance, bold styling, and rugged durability with a compliant on-road feel. Available in 36 sizes across rim diameters of 15-22 inches, the Dynapro MT2 is designed for the modern enthusiast looking to take their next adventure to the next level.

In addition to the Dynapro MT2, the Dynapro line offers a full range of tires for SUVs and light trucks, such as Dynapro HT2, Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, and Dynapro XT, showcasing global top-tier tire technology. For more information, visit the Dynapro product page .

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

