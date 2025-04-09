403
Thousands of tech workers depart Israel in wake of Gaza war
(MENAFN) New data released on Wednesday reveals that approximately 8,300 workers in Israel's technology sector have departed the country since the onset of its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
A report issued by the Israel Innovation Authority indicates that this exodus of 8,300 tech employees occurred between October 2023 and July 2024, accounting for 2.1% of Israel's total technology workforce.
The report further highlights a downturn in the Israeli high-tech industry's employment figures, with around 5,000 employees leaving the sector in 2024. This marks the first such decline in at least a decade.
Overall, the number of employees in Israeli high-tech fell to 390,847 in 2024, a 1.2% decrease from 2023, corroborating the departure of 5,000 tech employees.
The report also notes that more than half of the workforce associated with Israeli high-tech companies is now based overseas, with 440,000 employees located abroad compared to 400,000 within Israel.
"The high-tech employment report emphasizes the need for continued focused investment in the industry, which is the main growth engine of the Israeli economy," stated Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.
Bin also called for the implementation of political measures aimed at facilitating the return of tech employees to Israel.
