Accesslex Institute® Receives The Excellence In Financial Literacy Education Non-Profit Organization Of The Year Award

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute ® is proud to have received the 2025 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Organization of the Year Award . Awarded by the Institute for Financial Literacy , an organization focused on promoting effective financial education and counseling, the EIFLE Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award recognizes innovation, dedication, and commitment to the field of financial literacy education.

One of the most highly-utilized resources from AccessLex Institute, the MAX personal finance program is offered free of charge to AccessLex member law schools – the nearly 200 American Bar Association-approved nonprofit and state-affiliated law schools – and their students. The goal of MAX is to increase and encourage financial education and literacy among law students, preparing them for their financial journey throughout law school and into their careers.

More than 80,000 law students have taken advantage of MAX since the program was created in 2017. It provides informative lessons, live webinars and workshops, and one-on-one financial coaching from Accredited Financial Counselors. MAX by AccessLex® encourages students to engage in active learning and provides the foundation for financial concepts related to budgeting, saving, investing, obtaining student loans, exploring repayment options and plans, and much more.

"At AccessLex, we are dedicated to empowering law students with the financial knowledge and skills they need to succeed," said Jen Schott, Vice President, Center for Education and Financial Capability®, AccessLex Institute. "We are honored to receive the 2025 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education Organization of the Year Award and will continue to innovate and expand our efforts to ensure that every law student is ready to tackle their financial future with confidence."

MAX offers nearly $400,000 in scholarship incentives each year to students who engage with the program. Scholarship drawings occur in November, February, and April, and on May 1 the annual $50,000 Hannah R. Arterian Memorial Scholarship is awarded. Since inception, MAX has provided over $2.5 million in scholarship awards .

AccessLex also provides free financial coaching through AccessConnex , where students can connect with Accredited Financial Counselors, and a range of other financial literacy resources to support students throughout their legal education journey. These resources include the Student Loan Calculator , which helps students understand and prepare for the financial realities of earning a law degree, and the Law School Scholarship Databank , a comprehensive directory of over 800 curated and vetted scholarships and writing competitions, totaling more than $3 million in aid.

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Learn more about how AccessLex is empowering the next generation of lawyers at AccessLex .

