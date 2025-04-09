Seegene Announces Development Of CURECATM, A Next-Generation Fully Automated PCR Solution Featuring Customizable Pre-Treatment Automation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company announced today that it will showcase a conceptual video introducing the CURECATM system at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2025), held April 11-15 in Vienna, Austria. The video will outline the system's design goals and envisioned workflow. A physical demonstration of the system is expected to take place in July 2025 at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM 2025) in Chicago.

CURECATM - short for Continuous Unlimited Random access Expandable and Customizable full Automation - is Seegene's envisioned PCR testing solution, intended to enable full automation of the PCR testing workflow. The system is expected to include two core components: the Customizable Pre-treatment System (CPS), responsible for sample loading and pre-treatment processing; and Customizable and Expandable Full Automation (CEFA), which would carry out sample loading and preparation for nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup, gene amplification, and result analysis.

Pioneering Full Automation of PCR Pre-treatment Processing

The pre-treatment stage in MDx requires careful handling of various specimen types - such as stool, urine, blood, and sputum - as well as sorting different container formats. Traditionally, this process has relied heavily on manual labor by trained laboratory professionals.

Seegene aims to lead innovation in automating pre-treatment processing for all PCR specimen types through the development of CPS. The system is designed to automate key steps such as sample sorting, centrifugation, vortexing and heat treatment. CPS may also operate independently of the full CURECATM system and be applied to other laboratory testing areas such as hematology, biochemistry, and immunodiagnostics - broadening its potential utility in clinical laboratory workflows.

The modular design of CURECATM is intended to provide laboratories with flexibility to configure the system according to their operational needs. By supporting automation across the full workflow, the system aims to help reduce the risk of human error and enable continuous, high-throughput PCR testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At ESCMID Global 2025, Seegene will present a conceptual video simulating the full PCR automation workflow - from sample loading and pre-treatment processing to nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup, gene amplification, and result analysis. The presentation will further highlight the system's adaptability across different laboratory environments and testing capacities.

CURECATM to Support Seegene's Vision of "a World Free from All Diseases"

"Until now, there has been no system capable of fully automating pre-treatment processing for all specimen types, which has prevented true automation in MDx," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, founder and CEO of Seegene. "We aim to define a new global benchmark and help reshape the future of MDx."

Dr. Chun also noted that CURECATM is envisioned to support Seegene's global technology-sharing initiative, which aims to make advanced MDx more accessible and better integrated into everyday healthcare around the world. "CURECATM marks an early step toward advancing Seegene's vision of creating 'a world free from all diseases.' We will continue to lead through innovation and global collaboration to drive this vision ahead."

Seegene to Highlight "Redefining MDx" at ESCMID 2025

Seegene will present its syndromic real-time PCR assay portfolio under the theme "Redefining MDx" at ESCMID Global 2025, including validated testing solutions currently in use. The company will also host symposium sessions during the conference, exploring the evolving role of MDx in addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and shifting diagnostic needs in the post-COVID-19 era. Featured assays, such as Drug Resistance (Entero DR) and Sexually Transmitted Infection–Antimicrobial Resistance (STI-AMR), are designed to support more informed and timely treatment decisions.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

Technology-sharing Initiative

The technology-sharing initiative aims to globally share Seegene's advanced diagnostic and data analysis technologies, including syndromic real-time PCR and an automated product development system (SGDDS), with a leading company partnered in each country. Partnering companies will collaborate with local scientists and experts to develop diagnostic tests tailored to the needs of their communities and fields, spanning a wide range of human and non-human diseases. The initiative's ultimate vision is to create "a world free from diseases"- a future where people no longer suffer from infectious diseases and cancer, and where animals and plants thrive without illness.

