FORWARD GLOBAL OPENS NEW YORK OFFICE, STRENGTHENING U.S. PRESENCE AND GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a global team of more than 350 professionals, Forward Global has built a reputation for excellence in strategic communications, risk management, due diligence and investigations, and cybersecurity. Expansion into New York will grow Forward Global's North American footprint to further support multinational corporations, financial institutions, law firms, and other global leaders seeking intelligence and solutions in response to emerging risks and opportunities worldwide.

"Forward Global is committed to developing solutions for our clients' most complex challenges, especially in the world's most influential business, financial, and policy centers," said Forward Global CEO Matthieu Creux. "Following our recent entry into Miami, this expansion reflects how seriously we're investing in the U.S. market, entirely through organic growth. We're not buying our way in – we're building it ourselves."

Marc Yaklofsky, a seasoned corporate affairs strategist with more than 20 years of experience, has been selected to lead the firm's New York efforts. He brings an extensive background leading and advising on corporate communications, investor relations, and public affairs and reputation management initiatives for a broad range of prominent global institutions. His primary focus will include communications and government affairs, as well as supporting the growth of the full range of the group's expertise, notably in financial investigations and the fight against counterfeiting and illicit trade.

"New York is the cornerstone for global finance, law, and commerce. Expanding here allows us to better serve our international client base," said Yaklofsky. "Forward Global has demonstrated its expertise in helping clients navigate critical reputational, regulatory, and geopolitical challenges around the world, and I'm thrilled to spearhead this next phase for the firm."

The New York office will serve as a key hub in Forward Global's network, offering expertise in strategic communications and reputation management, geopolitical advisory, and risk management to financial institutions, multinational corporations, and high-net-worth individuals.

"New York is a critical market for our clients. While we have been active in New York for years, opening an office here enables us to provide more localized expertise, real-time insights, and seamless coordination across the firm's U.S. and international offices," said John Procter, managing partner of Forward Global US. "Marc's deep understanding of financial markets and strategic communications makes him the ideal leader for our New York expansion and his broad experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the U.S. and beyond."

