National Artists Showcase Art Pieces At Art Shopping In Carrousel Du Louvre

Azerbaijani artists have showcased their art pieces at Art Shopping in the Carrousel du Louvre, Azernews reports.

Every year, the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, an association of artists created in 1861 by Louis Martinet and Théophile Gautier to break with the official exhibition, holds its salon in the Carrousel du Louvre.

The international contemporary art exhibition gathered a large number of artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, France, and China.

The stands represent various styles in contemporary art, here you can find applied arts, ceramics, carpets, new trends in the fashion industry. Paintings are adjacent to sculptures and photographs.

Rovshan Nur's seascapes aroused interest in his impressionistic style of painting.

Note that Rovshan Nur (Guliyev) is a landscape artist from Baku, a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, and the Estonian Academy of Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union about twenty years he has lived and worked in Estonia, taking part in various projects and holding exhibitions.

Meanwhile, artist Sahib Asadli's natural motifs attracted viewers with their freshness of perception. His talent lies not only in his technical prowess but also in his profound understanding of the natural world, which he skillfully translates onto the canvas. Each of his paintings resonates with vibrant colors and intricate details, capturing the essence of nature. His art works have been exhibited in numerous galleries around the world.

The art works of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova were presented in the genre of Azerbaijani fairy tales and allegories, as well as with a traditional still life dedicated to the Novruz holiday.

Asmar Narimanbayova's art never ceases to amaze with a riot of colours. Her art works have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

The exhibition featured photographs by Maya Baghirova, dedicated to the influence of modern technology on relationships between people. Photographs of the gates of the Aghdam mosque shot during the occupation, as well as photographs from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region were also on display at the exhibition.

Maya Baghirova moved to Paris in 2016. She trained at one of the leading photography schools in Europe - Spéos International photography school. In 2015, she took part in an exhibition at "Carrousel du Louvre" in Paris.

In addition, the photographer won the prize of famous "Paris Match" magazine in 2018.