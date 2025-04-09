403
17-Year-Old Bangladeshi Teen Launches ‘Distrofy’ — A Music Distribution Startup for Independent Artists
(MENAFN- Distrofy) At just 17 years old, a young tech enthusiast from Bangladesh, Sadikul Masduk, has officially launched his very own startup called Distrofy — a modern, affordable, and powerful music distribution platform made specifically for independent musicians who want to release their songs to the world.
“This is more than just a project for me — it’s my dream,” said Sadikul Masduk, founder of Distrofy. “There are so many talented artists in Bangladesh and beyond who can’t afford expensive platforms like DistroKid or TuneCore. I wanted to build something that helps them — built by someone just like them.”
With Distrofy, artists can upload and release their music directly to platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and more, right from a clean and easy-to-use dashboard. The platform also includes features like wallet system, real-time revenue tracking, support tickets, bank information, and release management — all in one place.
Built using WordPress and advanced tools like WooCommerce, JetFormBuilder, and TeraWallet, Distrofy offers a premium experience without the high price tag. The platform is fast, secure, and optimized for musicians who just want to focus on their art — not on complicated tech stuff.
The best part? Distrofy was built entirely by a teenager, proving that age is just a number when you have passion and vision.
Distrofy is now live and accepting early users. Independent artists, bedroom producers, and bands are welcome to join the movement and distribute their music globally — without breaking the bank.
