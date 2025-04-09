Bp Extends Olympic And Paralympic Partnership With Azerbaijan Through 2028

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

bp has officially extended its longstanding partnership with the National Olympic Committee and the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan until the end of 2028, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony in Baku, marking over 13 years of collaboration in support of national sports development.

The original partnership was established in January 2012, ahead of the London Olympic Games, and has since been extended in 2013, 2016, and 2022. This latest extension reflects bp's continued dedication to strengthening Azerbaijan's presence in the global sports arena.

“For over 30 years, bp has been joining forces with other stakeholders supporting national sports in Azerbaijan to create more opportunities for the development of national teams and athletes and for the country's successful participation in major international events,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region.“BP will continue to contribute to strengthening communities and developing national sports in Azerbaijan, in line with its commitment to supporting the country's sustainable future.”

As part of the partnership, bp has supported Azerbaijan's participation in major international sporting events, including the London 2012 Games, Baku 2015 European Games, Rio 2016, Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Tokyo 2020, and the Paris 2024 Games. The company has also supported the personal development of 10 leading Olympic and Paralympic athletes between 2011 and 2020, enhancing their training and competition opportunities.

Beyond sports, bp has been a key player in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector for over three decades, with investments totaling approximately $85 billion. Its commitment to sustainability has led to over $111 million in social investment initiatives focused on education, community development, local entrepreneurship, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and capacity building.

bp currently employs about 2,413 Azerbaijani nationals, making up more than 90% of its skilled workforce in the country.