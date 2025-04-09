BJP Members Involved In Scuffle With Lone AAP MLA Outside J & K Assembly

Soon after the House was adjourned, Malik was first involved in a verbal duel with PDP workers over his remarks against Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

PDP worker lashed out at him for his use of alleged derogatory language against Sayeed. Security personnel deployed for the Assembly's security prevented a physical clash between the AAP MLA and PDP workers.

Malik then hit out at the security wing for allowing PDP workers inside the Assembly complex.

“The Superintendent of Police should arrest PDP workers who assaulted me,” Malik told the security wing.

“Whatever I said, I will not retreat from it. He (Sayeed) is a traitor for me,” he told reporters here.

He also accused the police of acting like PDP workers and alleged that the police had failed to take action against those who should have been arrested for“assaulting” an MLA.

Soon after Malik allegedly made some remarks against the BJP and its leaders which did not go down well with BJP MLAs present on the scene.

BJP MLAs led by Vikram Randhawa and Yudhvir Sethi were involved in a scuffle with the AAP MLA.

In the melee, Malik fell on a table which broke while the shirt of a BJP MLA was torn in the clash with him.

Malik was then escorted into the House by the Watch and Ward staff, accompanied by NC members.

BJP members tried to charge at him again when he was being taken into the House but were held back after intervention of some NC members.

“I want action against the SP Security. I want the arrest of the PDP men. PDP and BJP are together in this war against me. I do not want anyone's support. I will sit in the House and seek a reply from the Speaker,” Malik said in the House to NC members.

The BJP members claimed that Malik used unparliamentary language against their leaders.

Malik had earlier allegedly made some derogatory remarks against Hindus which were objected to by BJP leaders.



