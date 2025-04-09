STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN MENTOR, OHIO

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Welcomes Newest Location Under Local Leadership

MENTOR, Ohio, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Mentor, Ohio. This marks Stretch Zone's 388th location in the United States and is owned and operated by Steve Sheehy and his daughter Kelly Sheehy, first-time Stretch Zone franchisees.

Steve, a long-time resident of the Mentor community for over 30 years, is excited to invest in a business that reflects his deep ties to the area. After searching for a proven business model, he discovered Stretch Zone at its peak, following its recognition as one of the fastest-growing franchises. Known for its focused services, streamlined staffing, and tangible impact on members' well-being, Stretch Zone stood out to Steve and Kelly as the perfect fit for his next business venture. With a strong commitment to their community, the father-daughter duo hopes to expand their reach by opening their first studio in his hometown of Mentor. With anticipation, they look forward to introducing the benefits of assisted stretching to residents, building a passionate team of wellness professionals, and promoting healthier movement within their communities.

Stretch Zone provides a unique approach to improving mobility, offering customized stretching plans designed to meet the specific needs and goals of each of our members. With a team of certified practitioners, this new Mentor studio represents the continued growth of Stretch Zone's presence, bringing this highly sought-after wellness service to a prime location near the state capital. "Mentor has been a place that has positively impacted my family for so long, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back by creating job opportunities and offering a wellness concept that will add value to the community," says Steve.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand uses a science-backed approach to stretching, helping your muscles relax and move more freely for better flexibility and mobility. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Mentor will host a conjoined ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 27th, with Go Glow Mentor, a neighboring concept in Malley's Candy Plaza, hosted alongside the Mentor Chamber of Commerce. Stretch Zone Mentor is located at 8900 Mentor Avenue, Unit D, Mentor, OH, 44060. Operating hours are M-F 8am-7pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, and closed on Sunday. The studio phone number is (440) 290-0232. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone was created with a deep passion for improving lives. The brand has redefined how we approach stretching, with a mission to enhance the quality of life in communities nationwide. By utilizing our proprietary tables and patented strapping system, Stretch Zone helps individuals achieve long-term results in flexibility and mobility. With over 380 locations across 41 states, the brand has experienced remarkable growth and continues to gain national recognition, ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Franchise Times' 2024 Top 400 List. Stretch Zone is seeking experienced franchisees who share a passion for health and wellness and are dedicated to making a lasting impact on their communities. To learn more, visit stretchzone

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall

Pitch Public Relations

[email protected]

480.216.5422

SOURCE Stretch Zone

