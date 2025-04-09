Explosives Recovered In NIA Raids At Three Locations In Jharkhand’S Dhanbad

MENAFN - IANS) Dhanbad, April 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in Nirsa and Chirkunda areas of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand and seized a large cache of illegal explosives, officials said.

One person has been detained and is currently being questioned in connection with the case.

The Jharkhand police said the NIA's Kolkata unit acted on intelligence inputs regarding the illegal supply and trade of explosives from the Dhanbad coal belt to other parts of the country.

During the raid, the agency recovered hundreds of kgs of ammonium nitrate packed in 50 boxes, along with a substantial number of gelatine sticks -- commonly used in blasts -- from a house located in a secluded area of Boria village under the Kalubathan Out Post.

The NIA team also raided the residence of Amarjeet Sharma in Layekdih under Chirkunda Nagar Panchayat. His brother, Sanjay Sharma, was detained during the operation.

Amarjeet Sharma, who is reportedly on the run, had allegedly converted an old warehouse -- earlier used for poultry farming -- into a storage unit for explosives.

Villagers say the warehouse had remained unused for years after its roof was blown off in a storm, and they were unaware of any activity taking place there since.

According to Jharkhand Police, an NIA official said the case has serious implications for national security. "Those involved in this illegal explosives trade may have links with several gangs across the country. We are also probing possible connections with anti-national elements," the official said.

Local police assisted in the raids, and a manhunt is underway to nab Amarjeet Sharma, who is believed to have fled upon learning of the operation.

The agency is also investigating whether there is a link between the explosives seized in Dhanbad and those recovered during anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district in recent months.