Akamai Announces App & API Protector Hybrid For Expanded WAF Defense

Hybrid solution delivers consistent, scalable security for applications and APIs across multicloud, on-premises, and CDN-agnostic infrastructures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today introduced App & API Protector Hybrid. Users can now expand the critical web application firewall (WAF) capabilities of Akamai's web application and API protection (WAAP) while consistently securing applications and APIs for multicloud, on-premises, and CDN-agnostic environments.

Security leaders are increasingly tasked with protecting dispersed applications while balancing efficiency, visibility, and cost-effectiveness. With this in mind, organizations can use App & API Protector Hybrid to:



Standardize WAF protections across multiple environments - ensuring a single source of truth for policy enforcement

Reduce operational overhead by consolidating security management across edge and non-edge environments Accelerate cloud transformation without sacrificing security - allowing DevOps teams to deploy seamlessly and securely across multicloud and on-prem environments

Engineered to deliver enhanced protection, App & API Protector Hybrid safeguards applications, APIs, microservices, and workloads against a range of sophisticated threats while delivering resilience, scalability, and simplified security management. The launch furthers Akamai's vision of enabling organizations to secure their applications, data, and APIs consistently - no matter where they reside.

"Akamai App & API Protector Hybrid gives our customers the ability to protect their applications in any environment without compromising on security," said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. "As customer environments become more distributed, the need for consistent protection across infrastructures has never been greater. This solution simplifies that challenge, helping Application Security teams stay in control while focusing on business growth."

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

