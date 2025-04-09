RTX's Collins Aerospace Launches Ascentia® Repeaters With Republic Airways

New solution provides critical, actionable data to enable proactive management of Republic's fleet of Embraer E-Jets

ATLANTA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, announced Republic Airways as the first airline to implement Ascentia® Repeaters, the latest application as part of the Ascentia predictive health maintenance (PHM) platform with nearly 1,300 tails utilizing the solution today. Signed during a ceremony at MRO Americas, the five-year agreement deploys the Repeaters application across Republic's fleet of more than 200 Embraer E-Jet 170 and 175 aircraft.

The latest upgrade to the Ascentia aircraft management software platform , Repeaters utilizes natural language processing to automatically resolve coding and freehand text errors in aircraft maintenance logs. Simple to deploy, Repeaters drives maintenance efficiency by transforming unstructured data into an organized, visible format for the airline.

Common chronic issues are automatically identified, classified and clustered together to show clear areas of correlation and recommended remediation. Airlines are able to quickly pinpoint maintenance priorities based on information specific to their fleets, operations and historical data – improving final fix effectiveness, reducing aircraft downtime and proactively preventing recurring issues.

"Ascentia Repeaters transforms the often-disparate aircraft data into clearly understood, actionable intelligence, empowering Republic Airways with timely information to make data-driven decisions that directly impact the health, operability and functionality of their fleets," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "With nearly 30% of all unscheduled airline events preceded by multiple maintenance reports, Ascentia Repeaters identifies the often time hidden patterns from these write-ups, highlighting common events and allowing airlines to take proactive maintenance actions to prevent future disruptions, improve repair effectiveness and enhance operational reliability."

"Republic Airways chose Ascentia® Repeaters because it simplifies aircraft maintenance by turning scattered maintenance data into clear, useful insights. This helps us quickly identify recurring issues, reduce downtime, and keep our Embraer E-Jet fleet running reliably," said Matt Suckow, Director ERP and MX Technology.

The agreement also includes opportunities for capability expansion throughout the lifetime of the contract, allowing Republic the option to sign up for additional services, including Ascentia predictive analytics.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

