Zodia Markets Partners With Finery Markets, Unlocking Seamless Access To Institutional Digital Asset Liquidity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zodia Markets has partnered with Finery Markets, the leading provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and SaaS trading solutions, to make it even easier for institutions to access digital asset and fiat liquidity.As the institution-first digital asset broker backed by Standard Chartered Bank, Zodia Markets offers access to a broad range of FX pairs at competitive pricing, with same-day (T+0) settlement capabilities - providing a compelling proposition for Finery Markets' clients seeking speed and cost-effectiveness.Leveraging the Request-for-Quote (RFQ) trading method, Zodia Markets can instantly distribute pricing to clients through a single point of connectivity. By removing the need for additional technical integration, this significantly reduces time-to-market and lowers the operational burden for clients looking to access and execute trades.In addition, Finery Markets' integrations with prime brokers - including leading providers like Hidden Road - enable Zodia Markets to price and settle with their client base across the Finery ecosystem. This streamlined setup eliminates the need for complex technical integration or lengthy onboarding, accelerating access to Zodia Markets' liquidity for institutional clients.Mark Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer, Zodia Markets, comments, "By joining the Finery ecosystem, we're removing the operational and technical barriers that have historically slowed institutional adoption. We're making it significantly easier for a wider network of market participants to access our liquidity - securely, efficiently and at scale. This partnership isn't just about reach, it's about purposeful access to digital assets that meets the standards of traditional finance and represents a significant step forward in aligning digital asset trading with the expectations of institutional finance."According to Finery Markets' recent“Crypto OTC trading report”, over one-third of institutional liquidity providers anticipate that OTC markets will grow by more than 60% in 2025.In a unified commitment to providing enterprise-level crypto solutions to their global client base, Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, comments,“More advanced players are entering the crypto market, seeking to reduce risks in their trading operations while expecting top-tier infrastructure. Since the beginning, we've focused on making sure every corporate client can easily start using crypto with Finery Markets. Our partnership with Zodia Markets enhances this commitment by providing robust, RFQ-based liquidity solutions."The service will be available across all Finery Markets' products, including FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match and FM Whitelabel.About Zodia MarketsZodia Markets is the institution-first digital asset brokerage providing OTC trading services for clients across the globe. Born out of the innovation unit of Standard Chartered Bank, SC Ventures; and Asia's leading digital asset company, OSL Group; Zodia Markets supports over 60 digital assets and in excess of 20 fiat currencies. The firms institutional focus and unique relationship with Standard Chartered puts it at the center of corporate, cross-border payment use cases for stablecoins, particularly in emerging markets. They have regulated entities in the UK, Ireland, Jersey and Abu Dhabi.About Finery MarketsFinery Markets is a leading technology provider of non-custodial crypto ECN and trading SaaS, specifically designed for institutional clients across more than 35 countries.The company offers the first hybrid, crypto-native ECN technology, enabling trading via an aggregated order book or RFQ. Since its launch in 2019, Finery Markets has expanded its ecosystem, now serving over 150 digital asset clients-including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. Finery Markets enhances capital efficiency, ensures optimal execution, assists in risk management, and simplifies settlement processes. In 2024, Finery Markets was recognized as one of the top 50 rising stars in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 competition.

