Critical Minerals Africa Group To Visit Kenya For High-Level Discussions On Energy Transition, Critical Minerals, And Investment Opportunities

The Critical Minerals Africa Group ( ) is pleased to announce that its CEO, Veronica Bolton Smith, will be visiting Kenya for a series of high-level engagements focused on the role of critical minerals in the energy transition, Kenya's blue economy strategy, and investment opportunities in the East African country.

During her visit, Bolton Smith will participate in a key conference on the energy transition, led by the Italian multinational energy company ENI, where she will contribute insights into how critical minerals can support sustainable energy solutions across Africa and beyond.

In addition to this, Bolton Smith will meet with prominent Kenyan government officials in Nairobi, including H.E. Hassan Ali Joho, EGH, Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs . Discussions will centre on Kenya's strategic focus on the development of critical minerals and its ambitious plans for the blue economy.

Bolton Smith will also engage with H.E. Hon. Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry to explore Kenya's investment landscape, to assess Kenya's initiatives aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, as well as the country's long-term economic vision as outlined in Vision 2050.

“Kenya is taking significant steps to position itself as a key player in the global critical minerals sector and to drive sustainable economic growth through strategic investments in crucial industries such as this,” said Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO of the Critical Minerals Africa Group.“I look forward to engaging with government leaders, industry stakeholders, and investors to explore how CMAG can help unlock the investment that is needed to support Kenya's development goals and the broader energy transition in Kenya and across Africa.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Harry Clynch

Head of Communications

...

+447808118155

About the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG):

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is an advocacy group that seeks to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains. CMAG aims to enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.