Smart Mobility International Signs Partnership Agreement With IM Motors For UAE And Saudi Arabia

Mr. Liu Tao (left) and Mr. Moutaz Louis (right) sign the Partnership Agreement between IM Motors and Smart Mobility International.

Attending dignitaries, including Sheikh Saif Bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed, pictured with Mr. Liu Tao, Co-CEO of the IM brand, and Mr. Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, at the IM Motors–SMI partnership signing in Dubai.

The IM LS7, set to be the first IM Motors model launched in the GCC with SMI, is a fully electric SUV featuring AI technology and a zero-gravity rear seat.

Smart Mobility International partners with IM Motors to launch premium electric vehicles in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, starting with the IM LS7 SUV.

- Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Mobility International (SMI), a leading distributor of New Energy Vehicles in the UAE, has signed a strategic partnership with IM Motors , the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer backed by SAIC Motor, Alibaba Group, and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech.

The agreement marks IM Motors' entry into the GCC market, starting with the UAE and with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia later this year. The signing took place at IM Motors' inaugural UAE showroom, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, between Mr. Liu Tao, Co-CEO of the IM brand, and Mr. Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International.​

During the ceremony, held in the presence of Sheikh Saif Bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed, attendees were introduced to the IM LS7, a fully electric luxury SUV that redefines the premium EV segment. The LS7 features a smart panoramic cockpit with AI integration, advanced safety and connectivity features, and a spacious cabin with premium detailing. A key highlight is its rear right seat, designed with zero-gravity technology inspired by aerospace engineering. Its ergonomic design spreads out pressure evenly, creating a light, floating feel for a more comfortable ride.

In his opening speech, Mr. Moutaz Louis expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting:​

"Smart Mobility International is proud to be at the forefront of the new energy vehicle revolution in the region. As the exclusive distributor of IM Motors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we are not just launching a new brand-we are shaping a future defined by intelligent mobility, premium performance, and a deep commitment to sustainability."​

The IM LS7 will be available first in its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) version, with a range-extended model to follow. Additional models, including the IM L7 sedan and IM LS6 SUV, will launch later this year in both BEV and Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) variants, expanding the portfolio of premium electric vehicles available to consumers in the region.​

This partnership aligns with the UAE's national EV goals , which aim for 50% of all vehicles on the road to be electric by 2050. By introducing IM Motors' innovative electric vehicles to the UAE, and with expansion into Saudi Arabia in the works, SMI and IM Motors are contributing to the region's transition towards sustainable and intelligent mobility.​

About IM Motors

IM Motors, short for "Intelligence in Motion," is an electric vehicle joint venture established in 2020 by SAIC Motor (China's largest OEM), Alibaba Group, and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. The company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing high-end intelligent electric vehicles that integrate advanced technology with luxurious design.

About Smart Mobility International

Smart Mobility International (SMI) is a distributor of New Energy Vehicles operating across the UAE. SMI brings over four decades of experience in the luxury automotive sector, offering expert sales, service, and support through state-of-the-art facilities. The company focuses on premium vehicles, excellent customer care, and leading the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond.

