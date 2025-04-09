403
Detained Lawyer Warns of Trump Administration’s Intimidation Tactics
(MENAFN) A lawyer representing a pro-Palestinian student protester was detained at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan, prompting him to speak out about the Trump administration's methods of intimidating attorneys who defend the First Amendment right to free speech, based on reports on Tuesday.
Amir Makled, 38, a lawyer from Dearborn, a Detroit suburb, was detained by federal agents on Sunday while returning from a family spring break trip to the Dominican Republic. He revealed that the agents questioned him about his clients and demanded access to his cell phone.
"I’m an American citizen. I’m not worried about being deported," Makled recalled thinking during an interview with the Detroit Free Press. "So I tell them, ‘I know you can take my phone. I’m not going to give you my phone, however... 90 percent of my work is on my phone. You're not getting unfettered access to (it).’"
Makled, who is representing a pro-Palestinian activist detained at the University of Michigan the previous year, mentioned that the agents examined his contact list but did not seize his phone. After the questioning, he was released.
Despite his release, the civil rights and criminal defense lawyer expressed concern over the incident, attributing it to the intimidating tactics used by Leader Donald Trump’s administration against individuals who do not share its views.
