Poland cautions Trump about ‘historic mistake’ in Russia discussions
(MENAFN) A senior Polish official has cautioned US President Donald Trump that recognizing Russian control over Ukrainian territories would be a grave mistake, threatening the security of NATO members in Europe. In an interview with Financial Times, Pawel Kowal, an adviser to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and head of the foreign affairs committee, stated that while temporary solutions to stop the fighting might be acceptable, recognizing Crimea, Donbas, and other regions as part of Russia would be a "historical mistake."
Kowal emphasized that such a move would cross a "red line" for Poland and its neighboring countries, encouraging Russia to pursue further territorial expansion. He criticized Trump's approach to Ukraine talks, which have excluded European leaders, stressing that security in Ukraine is intrinsically tied to the broader security concerns of Central Europe. Kowal expressed hope that Trump would ultimately refrain from recognizing Russian territorial gains and avoid undermining Ukraine’s reconstruction by withholding security guarantees.
While the Trump administration has been engaged in discussions with Russia about ending the conflict in Ukraine, with some US officials hinting at a potential ceasefire, Russia has maintained its stance against territorial concessions and insisted that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations.
