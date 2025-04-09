GBP/USD Forecast Today 08/04: Slides Sharply (Video)
- The British pound initially gaps lower, tried to recover and has since gotten absolutely punched in the face as we are now just above the 200 day EMA and the crucial 1.2750 level. This is an area that I think we are more likely to look at as a major area of inflection. If the pound can't hold this area, then it's very likely that you'll see the US dollar strengthen not only against the pound, but probably most major currencies anyway.
If we bounce, we could turn around and go right back to the 1.29 level, an area that we were at just a few hours ago and see sellers there as well. Whether or not the pound can truly take off to the upside for a longer term move remains to be seen. I think a lot of this will come down to whether or not global growth starts or stops. And right now, there have been various rumors about what the Americans might do, and they've all been shot down. So, with that being said, it'll be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with the Europeans now offering zero tariffs. So, it'll be interesting to see how that influences the United Kingdom. As things stand, this is probably more about a run to the US dollar than anything else.
