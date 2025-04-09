403
Hot Weather, Strong Eind And High Seas Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot at places daytime with slight dust, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind expected at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be westerly to northwesterly at a speed of 11 - 21 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times.
Offshore will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 9 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
