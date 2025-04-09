Maharashtra Shocker! Two Women Beaten Up In Thane's Dombivli For Saying 'Excuse Me' Instead Of Speaking In Marathi

MENAFN - Live Mint) A case of linguistic racism has come to light in the Thane district of Maharashtra where two women were assaulted for saying“excuse me” instead of speaking in the Marathi language .

One of the two victims was even carrying a nine-month-old baby in her arms.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the two women, who were on a two-wheeler, were entering the premises of their housing society in the Dombivli area of the district.

The entire incident was caught on camera. It has gone viral on social media.

Police said they received a complaint from the two women and were conducting a preliminary probe into the matter.

According to a complaint filed at Vishnunagar police station, the woman , who was riding the scooter, said "excuse me" to a young man who was obstructing the entrance. He allegedly took offence and demanded that she speak in Marathi.

The man, who lives on the ground floor of the same building, allegedly twisted the arm of the pillion rider.

The issue further escalated when four or five women and two young men from the accused's family gathered and allegedly beat up the two women.

Eyewitnesses said they showed no concern for the nine-month-old baby.

“Excuse me” is a common courtesy and the accused's reaction was unwarranted, the complainant said.

Senior inspector Sanjay Pawar of Vishnu Nagar police station told PTI that an investigation was underway.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet, he said, adding that police were probing if the incident arose from a past dispute.

Recently, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had launched an agitation demanding that staff at banks in Maharashtra should speak to customers in Marathi.

The United Forum of Bank Unions wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating that people claiming to be MNS activists have been visiting bank branches and intimidating staff.

Later, Thackeray asked his workers to stop the agitation.