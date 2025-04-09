Three More Groups Dissociate From Hurriyat: Amit Shah Here's All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that three political groups - the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and the Kashmir Freedom Front - have distanced themselves from the separatist alliance, Hurriyat Conference.

Shah said the development reflects the growing public faith in the Indian Constitution.

The announcement came during his ongoing three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

During his visit, Shah visited a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border on Monday.

He is set to review the security situation in the Union Territory on Tuesday.