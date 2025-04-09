403
Joramco Wins “International Partner of the Year” Award at MRO South Asia Summit 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 08, 2025 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has been honored at The Excellence in Global MRO 2025, an award ceremony part of MRO South Asia Summit in New Delhi. At the event, Joramco won the “International MRO Partner of the Year” Award, reaffirming its positioning in the global MRO market.
The Excellence in Global MRO event celebrates the exceptional achievements across a variety of categories in the MRO and aircraft interior sectors. The awards acknowledge innovation, quality, operational excellence, and overall impact on the industry.
On this massive recognition, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “It is truly an honor to be recognized as the International MRO Partner of the Year. Joramco is committed to providing world-class services to each and every one of its partners, and this award is a testament to our partners’ satisfaction. We look forward to continue delivering our best and raise the bar even higher.”
It is worth noting that the winners were announced at The Gala Award Night, which took place on 26 March. The exclusive event served as a highlight of the summit, hosting an evening filled with recognition, networking, and celebration of incredible achievements in the aerospace landscape.
