Founder Of Kandk Hotel Group, Nupen Patel, Featured In Exclusive Online Interview

Texas, United States, 9th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Nupen Patel, founder and managing partner of K&K Hotel Group, is the subject of a newly released in-depth interview that explores his career, philosophy, and leadership style in the hospitality industry. The interview, titled Building Hospitality, One Property at a Time: An Interview with Nupen Patel, offers a candid look at how Patel has quietly built one of the most consistent and disciplined hospitality groups in the region.

The interview dives into Patel's early years working in his family's hotels, his founding of K&K Hotel Group in 2008, and how his core business principles- People | Process | Product -continue to guide the company's steady growth. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, K&K Hotel Group owns and manages a growing portfolio of IHG and Marriott franchise properties with a focus on quality, consistency, and reinvestment.

“Hospitality isn't just about buildings-it's about how you make people feel,” says Patel.“That's something I learned early on from my family. We weren't just running hotels, we were creating experiences.”

Throughout the interview, Patel speaks with clarity and humility about what it takes to build a company that values its people, operates with efficiency, and delivers high-quality guest experiences. Rather than chasing trends, Patel emphasizes the importance of fundamentals like clean rooms, friendly service, and disciplined management.

“Technology should support people, not replace them,” he shares.“Guests still want that personal connection-and so do our teams. If you get the basics right, everything else becomes easier.”

Patel also explains how his base in The Woodlands has helped shape the company's culture and direction. The master-planned community's mix of structure and creativity has been a natural match for K&K's operational style.

Looking ahead, Patel is focused on sustainable growth, investing in leadership development, and maintaining high standards across every property.

“We're not trying to be the biggest,” he says.“We're trying to be the best at what we do. That's what will leave a lasting legacy.”

About Nupen Patel

Nupen Patel is the founder and managing partner of K&K Hotel Group, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Having worked in the hospitality industry from a young age, Patel launched K&K in 2008 with a commitment to long-term growth, operational excellence, and creating an empowered team culture. His portfolio includes top-performing hotels under the IHG and Marriott banners, and he is known for his hands-on leadership and reinvestment strategy. Patel's approach centers around his core values: People, Process, and Product.

To read the full interview, click here .