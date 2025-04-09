A Farmer's Son Walked Away From A ₹80 LPA Job In Tokyo To Build India's First Product Launch Platform

Rezyt- India 1st Dedicated Product Launch Platform

- Pradip Mishra- Founder Rezyt Internet Private LimitedGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Most people dream of landing a ₹80 LPA tech job. Pradip Mishra walked away from one.Born to a farmer in a small town, Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Pradip had everything a corporate life could offer-money, position, and comfort. But something didn't sit right. As he browsed through social media and e-commerce sites, he kept noticing the same problem: genuinely new products were getting lost in a sea of noise, ads, and outdated listings.No platform existed solely to highlight what's just launched, what's actually new, and what's worth discovering. That was the spark.So he quit his Tokyo based job. And he built Rezyt-India's first dedicated product launch platform, To enhance consumers pre-purchase experience & discovery of exclusive products.So, what's Rezyt? Rezyt is not an e-commerce site filled with oceans of products pushed by platform algos, and it's not another content feed. It's a verified launchpad-built for consumers who want to explore what's new and for brands who want visibility when curiosity is at its peak. Every product's fresh (launched within 90 days), every listing's legit (checked for originality), and every brand owns its story with custom pre-booking links, videos, and previews. No clutter. Just discovery that actually works.Rezyt is not an e-commerce site. It's not another content feed. For consumers- no more scrolling through outdated junk. Rezyt shows you only fresh launches-within 90 days of hitting the market. You get clean previews, product videos, and direct brand links, all in one place.Whether you're an established brand, a manufacturer, or an aspiring startup, Rezyt helps you go live where it truly matters and create the buzz about your product without spending whopping money . No more ad fatigue. No more chasing algorithms. Just real, meaningful visibility-at the exact moment people are curious. With Rezyt, brands/manufacturers can also localize their product or service placement based on geography, ensuring your offerings reach the right audience in the right place. And here's the game-changer, Rezyt only accepts first-party product and service listings, meaning no fakes, no second copies, no resellers.We verify authenticity to ensure every listing is clean, trustworthy, and real. Simply upload your launch, add your checkout or pre-booking links, and connect with people when they're actually paying attention. Why Rezyt Feels Different - Every product is verified for originality, no fake listings, no copycats, discovery is focused, clutter-free, and exciting both B2C and B2B launches are welcome. it's built for hyperlocal exposure and national impact."This isn't about selling more," says Pradip. "It's about making discovery joyful again. Every brand deserves visibility. Every buyer deserves clarity."The Rezyt app will be launched in India first around the end of April-2025, available on Android and iOS, so you can explore what's new.But here is the good news, brand/manufacturer registrations are now open at rezyt". It's fast, free, and open to all verified businesses. It is based on a "first come, first serve" basis and you may pick your premium spot for your offerings absolutely free.Rezyt isn't just another place to scroll through endless reels or get lost in content loops. People come to Rezyt with purpose. Users are not here to waste time-they're here because they want to discover something new, explore what's just launched, and make smarter buying decisions. Whether it's a hot new gadget, a homegrown brand, or an innovative B2B solution, a new startup, a new movie trailer, song, a new fashion or sports stuff, a new bank branch near to them, any new outlet, thousands of new things covering 50+ categories-Rezyt brings together real curiosity with real purchase intent.So next time "Before you Buy, Check Rezyt"

