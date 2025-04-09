Three Injured In Kramatorsk Drone Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Three people, including a child, were injured in Kramatorsk during nighttime drone strikes carried out by Russian forces.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, shared the news on Facebook , accompanied by a video showing the aftermath of the attack, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Filashkin, the city endured a massive drone attack overnight. Preliminary reports indicate that the injured include an 11-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother, and her 55-year-old grandmother.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage. Police, rescue teams, and other emergency services are actively working at the site of the strikes, Filashkin added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the private residential sector of Kramatorsk on April 6. Fortunately, no casualties were reported following the attack.