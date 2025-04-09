403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating patents.
1991 -- United Nations Security Council issued Resolution 689, forming an observation mission along the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.
2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the Avenues shopping mall in Al-Rai district. The mall cost KD 650 million and stretches over 395,000 square meters.
2020 -- Kuwait Government decided to allow airlines transport those wishing to leave Kuwait to their countries, part of the state's measures to reduce spread of coronavirus.
2020 -- Kuwait Government approved the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's proposal for an electronic system to schedule shopping centers' visits, aiming to reduce crowding and prevent infection spread between consumers.
2023 -- Amiri Decree was issued to form the new Kuwaiti Cabinet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah as its head. (end)
bs
1962 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating patents.
1991 -- United Nations Security Council issued Resolution 689, forming an observation mission along the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.
2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the Avenues shopping mall in Al-Rai district. The mall cost KD 650 million and stretches over 395,000 square meters.
2020 -- Kuwait Government decided to allow airlines transport those wishing to leave Kuwait to their countries, part of the state's measures to reduce spread of coronavirus.
2020 -- Kuwait Government approved the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's proposal for an electronic system to schedule shopping centers' visits, aiming to reduce crowding and prevent infection spread between consumers.
2023 -- Amiri Decree was issued to form the new Kuwaiti Cabinet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah as its head. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment