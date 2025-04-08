Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) New Discovery - High Grade Gold Zone At Idenburg

The Directors of Far East Gold (ASX:FEG) are pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of quartz veins approximately 1.2km east of the Bermol prospect area at the Idenburg project, with surface grab samples returning assays of up to 53 g/t Au.

These high-grade and bonanza gold assays - including 19.31 g/t Au, 16.75 g/t Au, 10.18 g/t Au, and 8.43 g/t Au - were collected from quartz veins at the North Bermol, Bermol, and Mafi prospect areas, confirming historical exploration results. At the newly discovered quartz zone, located east of Bermol, grab samples returned up to 8.43 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag from a 5m wide vein mapped at surface.

As recently announced, the Company will commence a 3,670m, 32-hole diamond drill programme targeting these key areas (refer to ASX announcement of March 26, 2025). The goal of the Company's Phase 1 drilling program is to build upon the maiden JORC inferred resource estimate of 540,000 ounces of gold at 4.1 g/t and 468,000 ounces of silver at an average grade of 3.6 g/t gold released by the Company in the ASX announcement of November 14, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- The new discovery of gold mineralisation within a new quartz zone about 1.2km east of Bermol confirms the resource potential at Idenburg and the need for sustained detailed mapping throughout the project area. Referred to as `East Bermol' the style of mineralisation is consistent with that reported from the Bermol and North Bermol prospect areas. Refer to Company ASX announcement of August 21, 2024.

- Previous exploration focused on circa 30% of the total CoW area while most of the property remains vastly under-explored and holds potential for a significant expansion of the reported resources. Refer to Company ASX announcement of 14 November 2024.

- Grab samples of quartz veins and boudinaged quartz lenses from the Bermol and North Bermol returned assays of; 19.31 g/t Au , 53 g/t Au, 16.75 g/t Au, 10.18 g/t Au and 8.43 g/t Au.

- Sample assays from the Mafi prosect returned up to 6.45 g/t Au. Significant base metal (Cu, Pb, Zn) enrichment is also present with assays from grab samples from Mafi having up to 25.8% lead (Pb) and 13.8% zinc (Zn) and 0.6% copper (Cu). The samples also contain high concentrations of antimony (Sb) with individual assays up to 1.2%.

- The results of the mapping programme further confirm the presence of high-grade Au mineralisation and the potential to expand the current defined resources in each of the prospect areas. Refer to Company ASX announcement of 14 November 2024. The planned holes will test defined zones along strike and to depth to expand the current areas of resource and complete several infill holes to upgrade the resources to indicated and measured.

- CEO & Director Shane Menere has released a video discussing this announcement.

Results of Detailed Mapping

The Company commenced a program of detailed mapping prior to the planned drill program to better locate drill sites and explore outside of the known prospect areas to discover new zones of mineralisation to possibly test as part of the planned drilling. A review and assessment of historical exploration at Idenburg is discussed in the Independent Exploration Target Report for the Idenburg Property prepared by SMGC and released by the Company in ASX announcement of August 21, 2024.

The Company will continue with the current detailed mapping and rock sampling to define extensions to known zones of gold mineralisation and make additional gold discoveries. Refer to Company ASX announcement of March 26, 2025 for a review of planned drilling and target selection at Idenburg.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia, including one with a JORC estimate of 996,000 ounces of gold and 190 million pounds of copper.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/youtube-social.png" border="0"> Justin Werner Chairman e:... Shane Menere Chief Executive Officer e: ... m: + 61 406 189 672 + 62 811 860 8378 Tim Young Investor Relations & Capital Markets e:... m: + 61 484 247 771