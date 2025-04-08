403
Manipal Hospital Broadway And Manipal Foundation Unite To Save Life Of 16-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, April 8, 2025: In a remarkable testament to humanity and medical excellence, a 16-year-old girl who had a critical fall from a building's terrace on 19th March and was brought back from the brink of death by the dedicated team at Manipal Hospital Broadway. The young student, from a lower-middle-class family, who stayed with her relatives, was rushed to the hospital late at night. When she arrived, she was in coma, her blood turning acidic, heart rate dropping, blood pressure dangerously low, and suffering from multiple fractures and trauma. She had severe blood loss as she was wheeled into hospital emergency.
The hospital emergency team quickly gathered into action, led by Dr. Susruta Bandyopadhyay, HOD - ICU and Critical Care. With her family unable to bear the cost of treatment after a day, Manipal Hospital Broadway stepped in with financial support, and the Manipal Foundation extended assistance to cover her treatment. The patient underwent a critical femur surgery first to prevent the spreading of infection and to stop the blood loss. This was followed by surgery on the fractured humerus, performed by Dr. Soham Mandal, Consultant – Orthopaedics and Joints. After nine days on ventilation, the girl was successfully weaned off and gradually moved to a general bed. She was discharged on Saturday, April 5, to the relief and joy of her family and the medical team that cared for her.
Dr. Susruta Bandyopadhyay stated,“When the girl was brought to us, she was in coma and was hemodynamically unstable with low blood pressure, severe metabolic acidosis, and signs of multiple organ distress. She had fractures in major bones-the femur (thigh) and humerus (hands)-and a cervical injury that could have worsened at any moment. Her heart rate was plummeting, and we knew we had very little time. For the first 48 hours, our sole focus was on stabilizing her-supporting her breathing, controlling the acidosis, and making sure her organs did not malfunction. This was not just a patient to us-this was a young girl with her whole life ahead of her. The decision to go ahead with treatment, despite financial constraints, was unanimous. It was the right thing to do as doctors and as human beings. Watching her recovery as she got off from ventilator and started breathing on her own has been one of the most rewarding moments of my career.”
Dr. Soham Mandal stated,““When I first saw her X-rays, I was struck by the severity-she had a fracture in the right femur, the strongest bone in the body, and both humerus bones were broken as well. We provided immediate intervention. It was a challenging case, not just technically but emotionally-because she's only 16, a young girl who had given up hope. Seeing her smile a on the day of discharge-it reminded all of us why we became doctors. This was not just a case. This was a second chance-for her, and for all of us to believe in the power of care.”
Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional COO, Manipal Hospitals (East), expressed Manipal's unwavering commitment to patent care,“At Manipal, we believe that no life should be lost due to a lack of financial resources. When we heard about this young girl-just 16, a student, brought to our hospital in a coma with multiple fractures and no one to support the cost of her treatment-our response was instinctive. This was not just a medical emergency; it was a humanitarian one. At Manipal, we have always believed that quality healthcare should not be a privilege for the few, but a right for all-especially in moments of such deep vulnerability. With the support of the Manipal Foundation and our hospital team, we made sure that treatment was rendered and on time. What mattered was saving a life, restoring dignity, and giving this girl a future. Seeing her sit up, knowing she has a second chance-it reminds us why we do what we do.”
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
