Indian Media Reports Assassination Plot Against Salman Khan Using Smuggled Pakistani Weapons

Mumbai police announced on Thursday that they had foiled a plot to assassinate Bollywood star Salman Khan using smuggled weapons from Pakistan. Police reported that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been arrested and charged with conspiring to kill the actor.

A Mumbai official revealed that an individual named Sukha Elias had made a deal with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to assassinate Salman Khan.

The notorious Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been imprisoned for nearly a decade, is infamous for orchestrating attacks on politicians, artists, and Muslim businessmen in India.

Earlier, prominent Indian politician Baba Siddique was shot dead near his son's office in Mumbai, with Indian media reporting that the suspects were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, Sukha and members of the Bishnoi gang planned to use Pakistani weapons to execute their plot against Salman Khan.

Mumbai police have filed a case against 18 suspects and other members of the Bishnoi gang for conspiring to assassinate the Bollywood actor. The gang reportedly deployed 60 to 70 individuals to monitor Khan's movements at his residence, farm, and film sets.

In April of this year, Lawrence Bishnoi had also attempted to assassinate Salman Khan outside his residence by opening fire, but the actor was unharmed.

The feud between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, involving an animal sacred to Bishnoi's community. Over the years, Bishnoi's gang has issued several threats to Khan's life.

In April 2023, gunshots were fired outside Khan's residence, believed to be aimed at him and his family. Investigations revealed that the Bishnoi gang had deployed 60-70 members to track Khan's movements and plan attacks despite Bishnoi being incarcerated.

Salman Khan had previously told the police that he believed the Bishnoi gang targeted him and his family in a shooting at his residence, intending to kill them.

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, continues to face threats despite his fame and success in Indian cinema. Bollywood, with its global reach and massive fan base, has made Khan an icon, but his life is often overshadowed by such dangers, highlighting the complex intersection of crime, fame, and celebrity in India.

Salman Khan's work in Bollywood has not only brought him immense success but also made him a target of criminal groups. Despite these challenges, his enduring popularity continues to testify to his influence in Indian cinema.

