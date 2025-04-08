Palo Alto Networks Surpasses $1.5 Billion In Sales On Google Cloud Marketplace

AI-powered integrations securely enable customer cloud adoption and growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the company has surpassed $1.5 billion in cumulative sales through Google Cloud Marketplace as of April 2025. The milestone underscores Palo Alto Networks commitment to helping organizations worldwide harness the power of AI to more securely accelerate cloud and AI adoption, safeguarding their digital initiatives. Palo Alto Networks was also recognized with multiple 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards.

"With Google Cloud, we combine their AI/ML capabilities with Palo Alto Networks industry-leading security platforms to provide a comprehensive suite of AI-driven security offerings. This deep collaboration helps customers achieve their AI and digital innovation objectives while mitigating associated risks," said Kristy Friedrichs, chief partnerships officer, Palo Alto Networks. "Surpassing $1.5 billion in sales on Google Cloud Marketplace signifies the demand for innovative security solutions as organizations prioritize cloud-first strategies."

Google Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover, try, buy and use industry-leading applications that have been validated to run on Google Cloud. Palo Alto Networks currently offers 31 Google Cloud Marketplace listings, supported by 20 technical documents and reference architectures, which help address evolving customer needs, such as simplified procurement and seamless deployment.

"We're proud to honor Palo Alto Networks as our Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year for Global Technology," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "By combining Google Cloud's AI technology with their security expertise, Palo Alto Networks has developed comprehensive solutions that address evolving security risks and help customers stay ahead of threats with solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace."

The extensive, long-standing collaboration between Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud includes jointly engineered offerings built on 75 solution integrations that help customers build, run and secure AI-enhanced cloud infrastructure and applications with end-to-end protection. Most recently, through the integration of Palo Alto Networks AI-Runtime Security and VM-Series Virtual Firewalls with Google Cloud Network Security Integration , customers can rapidly help secure their Google Cloud environment and AI applications, applying granular security policies based on a zero trust architecture.

At Google Cloud Next, Palo Alto Networks was recognized with five 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards , partnering with Google Cloud to help customers securely leverage the power of the cloud and AI-driven growth with comprehensive cloud-native security offerings. Wins included the following:



2025 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence - Global Technology

2025 Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence - Security

2025 Google Cloud Security - Infrastructure Protection

2025 Google Cloud Security - Marketplace 2025 Google Cloud Technology - Marketplace

