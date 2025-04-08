403
Dominican Army Strengthens Defenses Amid Rising Haitian Security Threats
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic has intensified border security measures as Haiti's worsening crisis increasingly threatens regional stability.
President Luis Abinader announced 15 urgent steps to safeguard Dominican sovereignty and address mounting challenges from unchecked migration and gang violence spilling over from Haiti.
The Dominican military deployed 1,500 additional troops to the border, raising the total to 11,000 soldiers. Six operational zones now operate under senior officers to ensure tighter control.
Surveillance capabilities have been upgraded with over 25 drones providing real-time monitoring via satellite technology, enhancing border oversight. The government accelerated construction of a border wall, adding 13 kilometers to the existing 54 kilometers.
Authorities aim to prevent unauthorized crossings and deter criminal activities. President Abinader declared that Haitian gangs would find no refuge in Dominican territory, underscoring the urgency of these actions.
Migration control measures include deploying 750 more agents nationwide and requiring foreign patients at hospitals to present valid residency or work permits. Employers face penalties for hiring undocumented workers as part of stricter immigration enforcement.
Economic reforms aim to reduce reliance on Haitian labor in agriculture and construction by promoting local employment with salary increases of up to 30%. Haiti's crisis has reached alarming levels.
Armed gangs dominate much of the country, displacing over 703,000 people and exacerbating food insecurity for nearly half the population. Political instability persists since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, leaving Haiti without an elected government.
Dominican officials criticize international efforts as insufficient while reinforcing their borders against Haiti's spiraling violence. These measures reflect growing fears that Haiti's instability could destabilize the Dominican Republic, forcing urgent action to protect its citizens and economy amidst the escalating regional crisis.
