Von Der Leyen Discusses Impact Of US Tariffs On EU Pharmaceutical Products
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 8 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosted a high-level dialogue on Tuesday with representatives from the pharmaceutical industry to discuss the potential implications of US tariffs on pharmaceutical products.
According to a statement, the discussion focused on "gathering industry concerns and proposals for the most effective EU response."
Pharmaceutical industry representatives raised "strong concerns about the broad ramifications of US tariffs," which they said would "hurt both sides of the Atlantic," along with implications for "globally interconnected supply chains and the availability of medicines for European and US patients alike."
Furthermore, participants called on the European Commission to further strengthen the single market by "addressing regulatory barriers and supporting innovative industries."
Participants also called for simplifying procedures, particularly in the area of clinical trials and digitalisation of the European health system, as well as protecting intellectual property rights. They urged the Commission to show "ambition and speed" in upcoming initiatives, particularly with regard to the European Biotechnology Act, bioeconomy and life sciences strategies, in order to "strengthen the EU's position as a global leader in biotechnology and biomanufacturing."
Participants also expressed their support for the EU Commission's commitment to reach a negotiated solution with the United States. They exchanged views on the potential for the EU and the US to reduce non-tariff barriers "in a mutually beneficial way."
From her side, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of staying in close contact with sector representatives "to ensure that the interests of the industry, of its workers, and of and European patients interests are well protected in this volatile period". (end)
