Mining Grid Introduces A Revolutionary Approach To Earn Bitcoin Globally

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As Bitcoin's value continues its upward trajectory, Mining Grid, a leading provider of blockchain and Bitcoin solution is set to launch 'Cores Racing', an innovative system designed to make Bitcoin mining more competitive, fair, and rewarding in April. Cores Racing builds on the success of Mining Race, Mining Grid's pioneering platform, which has attracted over 50,000 App users from 140 countries recent opening of the company's Dubai showroom marks another major milestone in its mission to reshape the Bitcoin mining landscape.

Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, Mining Grid with Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO, Mining Grid



At the heart of this initiative is a community-driven competition model that transforms traditional mining into a more engaging and rewarding experience. Unlike conventional mining structures that offer fragmented payouts, the model will reward participants based on each newly mined Bitcoin block, bringing back the excitement and fairness of early Bitcoin mining.

Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO, Mining Grid said, "Our goal is to bring back the original vision of Bitcoin-a decentralized system where individuals can actively participate and benefit fairly. Our model ensures that individual miners have a real chance to win meaningful rewards, making mining more engaging and financially rewarding."

This model provides an accessible and cost-effective entry point for individuals looking to participate in Bitcoin mining. By restoring fairness and decentralization to mining rewards, it fosters a global network where participants compete and collaborate, enhancing engagement while promoting sustainability and inclusivity.

Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, Mining Grid said, "With over 50,000 app users, the demand for fair and competitive Bitcoin mining solutions is clear. This launch builds on the success of Mining Race and further strengthens our commitment to innovation and accessibility in the mining space."

With Bitcoin's mining difficulty reaching record highs and institutional players dominating the landscape, Cores Racing represents a transformative step in making mining more inclusive, rewarding, and competitive. Mining Grid continues to drive innovation as the industry evolves, ensuring that Bitcoin's core principles of decentralisation and fairness remain at the forefront.

About Mining Grid

Mining Grid is a leading provider of sustainable blockchain solutions, committed to revolutionising the global mining industry. With a focus on eco-friendly transparent practices and cutting-edge technology, Mining Grid empowers users in the MENA region to participate in the future of blockchain with confidence and responsibility.

For more information, please visit .