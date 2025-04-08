New Book, 'Outgrow,' Unveils Sales System That Boosts Revenue In The B2B Realm

Outgrow: How to Expand Market Share and Outsell Your Competition

Author Alex Goldfayn

Bestselling author and high-performance sales consultant Alex Goldfayn shares strategies for helping B2B companies see their revenues soar in new book Outgrow.

- Alex GoldfaynLAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and high-performance sales consultant Alex Goldfayn shares his strategies for helping business-to-business companies see their revenues soar in his new book Outgrow: How to Expand Market Share and Outsell Your Competition .Outgrow, published by Matt Holt Books and now available wherever books are sold, lays out the specifics behind Goldfayn's Outgrow system, which has helped his clients add 20% to 30% sales growth to their top lines year after year.These proven methods focus on creating consistency through building confidence, optimism, positivity, and enthusiasm in a company's sales function, backed by accountability through scorecards and analytics.Outgrow is a must-read for executives and sales leaders seeking sustainable growth without relying on cold calls, discounts, or marketing gimmicks.Goldfayn, a leading authority on sales leadership and revenue strategy for B2B organizations, says a significant problem with sales is that salespeople are reactive rather than proactive in their interactions with customers. Changing that approach is one of the keys to sending sales revenue rocketing in the right direction.“By being proactive, it's easy to show your customer you care more than your competition does,” writes Goldfayn, whose previous books include three Wall Street Journal bestsellers.“It's easy to show up, be present, and follow up... It won't be long until your customers start telling you, 'Nobody follows up with me like you do.'”Goldfayn also outlines detailed advice on how to deal with challenges and obstacles in implementing the sales system, including approaches for overcoming resistance and push back from salespeople.His approach creates a mindset shift that transforms hesitant sales reps into confident growth generators-without scripts or gimmicks. Goldfayn describes the Outgrow system as“a culture, not a project.”“Projects start and stop,” Goldfayn tells readers,“but culture is a permanent reflection of what's important to you as a business owner or top executive.”Goldfayn's system had drawn praise from his clients.“The Outgrow proactive sales culture has been the catalyst for our incredible growth, doubling our revenue over the past three years,” writes Michael Meiresonne, Chief Operating Officer, DSG.About Alex GoldfaynAlex Goldfayn, the author of Outgrow: How to Expand Market Share and Outsell Your Competition, is the founder of Outgrow LLC, which helps small and mid-size firms with sales growth. He is also the CEO of The Revenue Growth Consultancy and is a sought-after sales speaker who motivates sales teams, managers, executives, and owners to take actions that will grow their sales. Goldfayn is the author of several previous books, including three Wall Street Journal bestsellers: Pick Up The Phone & Sell, 5-Minute Selling, and Selling Boldly.

