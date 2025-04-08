Bihar: Minor Girl Rescued After Five Years From Saharsa Brothel

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 8 (IANS) In a significant rescue operation, the emergency response team DAIL 112 of Saharsa Police in Bihar successfully freed a 16-year-old minor girl who had been forced into the flesh trade for five years at a red light area in Saharsa.

The rescue took place on Monday night, following a distress call made by the victim herself to the emergency helpline.

According to DSP (Headquarters) Kamleshwari Prasad Singh of Saharsa police, the girl had been living and working in the red light area operated by Viraj Nat, who allegedly took custody of the child through a human trafficker and exploited her for years.

The girl recounted that she had traveled to Patna with his parents when she was around 10 years old, but got separated from them at a railway station.

She was then lured by a stranger and later handed over to Viraj Nat, who initially made him do domestic chores and subsequently forced him into prostitution at the brothel.

“The victim was held in the brothel for the last five years under coercion. She does not remember her village name but only that her home is near the Nepal border,” said DSP Singh.

The police have sealed the brothel of Viraj Nat and lodged a case of human trafficking, prostitution and unlawful confinement against the accused.

Authorities are working in coordination with Nepal Police to help trace the girl's family.

According to an official, human traffickers target poor families to buy their minor children, especially girls. Once they come into the trap, they buy the girls with the promise to provide jobs mainly as domestic helpers and later force them into the flesh trade in metro cities.

Many such victims are separated from their families and exploited for years before being rescued.

Law enforcement officials have reiterated their commitment to identifying and dismantling such networks and ensuring rehabilitation and justice for rescued minors.