EMPOWER MORTGAGE NAMES ROGELIO GOERTZEN AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER TO EXPAND HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR FIRST-GENERATION AMERICAN BORROWERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For many first-generation Americans, homeownership represents more than just buying a house-it's a symbol of financial stability, family security, and generational progress," said Goertzen. "I joined Empower Mortgage because its mission is deeply personal to me. As a second-generation American with Mexican and German roots who has a passion for the mortgage broker community, I know how critical it is to have a lender that truly understands the unique obstacles these families face."

Empower Mortgage is redefining home financing by addressing systemic barriers that have long excluded first-generation buyers. As the only wholesale lender licensed to originate loans in Puerto Rico, the company is also bridging a critical gap in the housing market. In addition, Empower is transforming the broker experience through the introduction of Power Up , its proprietary cutting-edge AI-powered underwriting solution. Power up delivers instant loan decisioning, real-time insights, and significantly reduced conditions, enabling brokers to achieve faster approvals, quicker closings, and a smoother client experience – exactly what first-generation families need to secure their first home.

"Empower Mortgage isn't just another lender-we are a movement," said Eddy Perez, Founder & CEO of EPM. "Rogelio's leadership and vision will be instrumental in ensuring we continue to break barriers and create lasting change for America's diverse homebuyers."

In his new role, Goertzen will focus on scaling operations, strengthening strategic partnerships, and positioning Empower Mortgage as the leading lender for first-generation American homebuyers. His appointment aligns with EPM's broader commitment to financial empowerment.

"Bringing Rogelio onto our leadership team isn't just a strategic decision-it's a necessity," said Phil Mancuso, president, CIO, and partner of EPM. "His expertise, empathy, and deep understanding of our target market will drive us further than any investment we could dream up. Homeownership isn't just about numbers; it's about people, and Rogelio gets that. With his leadership, we're not just adapting to change-we're shaping the future of the American homebuying experience."

Empower Mortgage's leadership team is committed to driving innovation and setting a new standard for mortgage lending.

"Helping sales teams reach their full potential has been my life's work, and great leadership is what takes them there," said Kevin DeLory, Chief Lending Officer of EPM. "Rogelio isn't just bringing operational excellence-he's bringing a level of relationship-building and cultural insight that will push this brand and the homebuying experience for first-generation buyers to new heights. I have no doubt that with his leadership, we're about to break through limits we didn't even know existed."

About Empower Mortgage

Empower Mortgage is a mission-driven, non-bank lender dedicated to serving first-generation American homebuyers. As part of the EPM family of brands, and under the leadership of Eddy Perez, Founder & CEO, the company is committed to breaking financial barriers and providing tailored lending solutions for underserved communities. Through its proprietary Power Up AI underwriting solution and status as the only wholesale lender licensed to originate loans in Puerto Rico, Empower Mortgage is redefining homeownership access and driving industry transformation. For more information, visit .

