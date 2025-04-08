The Dog Stop Signs Deal For First Arizona Location, Setting The Stage For Statewide Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The location will be owned and operated by, who brings a strong background in accounting and finance, along with a lifelong passion for dogs. After earning his MBA from Arizona State University in 2022, Mars spent the past three years in fund accounting for a renewable energy company. While he found success in the field, he was drawn to franchise ownership for a more exciting and fulfilling career, one that aligned with his love for animals. Discovering The Dog Stop, he fell in love with the brand's one-stop-shop model and ability to provide top-notch care for all facets of a dog's need.

"I'm excited to bring The Dog Stop to Arizona and introduce local pet owners to everything we have to offer," said Mars . "Phoenix is one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the country, and with so many dog owners here, there's a real need for high-quality, all-in-one pet care. Whether it's daycare, boarding, grooming, or retail, we want to be the trusted partner for dogs and their families in the community."

As The Dog Stop expands into the Southwest, Arizona represents a prime market for growth. With its year-round warm climate, active outdoor lifestyle, and high number of pet-friendly households, the state is a natural fit for The Dog Stop's full-service approach to dog care. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners to continue its expansion in cities across Arizona, including Tucson and Flagstaff.

"Bringing The Dog Stop to Arizona is an exciting step in our national expansion strategy," said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop . "As more pet owners seek high-quality, comprehensive care for their dogs, we're committed to growing in communities where we can make the biggest impact. Phoenix is just the beginning, and we look forward to establishing a strong presence across the state."

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop understands the complex process involved in dog care and knows that there is no such thing as a one size fits all approach. At The Dog Stop, expert staff at each location stay up-to-date on the ever-changing science that applies to dog care, behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Its one-stop-shop offers pet care products and supplies, with each item on its shelves the latest and greatest in its respective category, ensuring that every dog who stops by receives the very best treatment.

The Dog Stop is now actively seeking single and multi-unit operators throughout Arizona who can be semi-absentee, are passionate about dogs, and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of their customers. Benefits of this franchise opportunity include comprehensive support from the corporate team, as well as technology to streamline training and customer service.

With a focus on growth and a dedication to its mission, The Dog Stop is poised to lead the pet care industry in 2025 and beyond. For more information regarding The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit .

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and their owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with playtime-focused daycare, spa-style grooming, year-round overnight boarding, individualized training and enrichment activities, and a natural pet retail store that carries the best products all run and managed by highly-trained staff. Each component is catered to personally stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in 39 locations across 15 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to / .

