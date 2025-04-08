Index Engines' Latest Cybersense® Release Strengthens AI-Driven Cyber Resilience

"As ransomware attacks continue to rise, organizations must ensure they have data integrity to enable fast and accurate recovery," said Larry Meese, Vice President of Product Marketing at Index Engines.

"CyberSense innovation and integration with Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery represents another major step forward in delivering comprehensive cyber resilience. It not only enhances our customers' abilities to detect and recover from threats more effectively but also reinforces Index Engines' position as a trusted leader in AI-driven data protection and integrity."

This latest release is focused on the advanced, proactive detection of bad actors for an accelerated and streamlined recovery:



Raw Disk Corruption Detection: Index Engines offers the industry's first raw disk corruption detection safeguards for virtual machines against ransomware, malware, wiper attacks, hardware failures, and internal corruption. CyberSense flags raw disk corruption by identifying read errors and alerting users to potential attacks that prevent access to critical files. Traditional ransomware retains visibility into the (encrypted/corrupted) files, making them accessible but unusable. By contrast, this attack vector hides the files, giving the appearance of an empty or faulty disk.

Custom YARA Rule Support: Custom YARA rules within CyberSense support detection of patterns in files, allowing it to identify even zero-day ransomware that hasn't been seen before.

Custom Malware Signatures : While CyberSense already maintains its own database of malware signatures, users can now supply their own MD5 signatures, enabling both forward and backward detection of malware in backups. Once added, CyberSense will search for the signature within both historical and future backups.

Rapid Threat Detection with Delta Block Analysis: Users can now see the DBA score produced by CyberSense and visualize on a graph how that score changes over time, and what is normal activity for their environment. Already an existing feature in previous versions, DBA improves performance by scanning only changed blocks rather than all files on a virtual machine. It uses AI to detect suspicious activity and triggers a full index if necessary. Expanded Workload Support and Future Proofing: Optimized for databases, VMs, and cloud workloads, CyberSense ensures seamless integration with leading security and backup solutions, including PowerProtect Data Manager 19.18 & 19.19; Avamar 19.12, NetWorker 19.12; Commvault Backup and Recovery 11.36; Cohesity NetBackup 10.5, including NetBackup OST (Open Storage Technology); and Oracle ASM RMAN.

CyberSense 8.10 brings deeper visibility into organizational data integrity, ensuring the detection of corrupted data, and allows organizations to pinpoint the last known clean backup, to minimize the impact of an attack. This latest release also empowers organizations with expanded role-based access control with custom permissions as well as improved threshold alerts and UI/UX improvements.

CyberSense is available now through Dell Technologies and its global partner network. See it at Index Engines' booth during Dell Technologies World, May 19-22 in Las Vegas.

About Index Engines

At Index Engines, we are experts in Cyber Resiliency, helping organizations build an infrastructure where trusted data is available and reliable. Our leading solution, CyberSense, provides a 99.99% SLA for detecting ransomware corruption. CyberSense empowers organizations to confidently navigate cyber challenges, mitigate risks, and quickly recover to normal business operations in the ever-evolving cyber landscape. For more information, visit .

