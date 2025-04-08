GREENSPOON MARDER EXPANDS DENVER OFFICE WITH THE ADDITION OF TWO ATTORNEYS

DENVER, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is thrilled to announce an expansion of its Denver office with the arrival of Colin Barnacle , a seasoned Labor and Employment and Litigation partner, alongside Labor and Employment and Litigation associate, Jay Cranmer .

With over 20 years of cutting-edge experience, Mr. Barnacle is renowned for delivering strategic insights and robust litigation support to a wide array of clients, from Fortune 500 giants to innovative startups. His experience spans traditional labor issues, including union matters and elections, while also pioneering proactive employment strategies. As a masterful trainer, he partners with executives and HR leaders to craft forward-thinking policies that not only mitigate legal risks but also cultivate vibrant workplace cultures.

"I am thrilled to join Greenspoon Marder's Labor and Employment and Litigation practice groups, a firm celebrated for its relentless dedication to client success and innovative legal strategies," said Mr. Barnacle. "Collaborating with such passionate colleagues to transform challenges into growth opportunities is truly exciting."

Mr. Cranmer, boasting more than two decades of legal prowess, represents a diverse clientele, from national powerhouses to local enterprises. His track record includes first-chairing over 80 jury trials and navigating countless evidentiary hearings, equipping him with the strategic acumen to steer clients through complex disputes. Additionally, he serves as a part-time municipal court judge in Moffat County, Colorado.

"It's an honor to be part of a firm recognized for its steadfast commitment and industry leadership," said Mr. Cranmer. "I eagerly anticipate contributing to their impactful work, helping businesses navigate complex workplace challenges while fostering thriving environments."

"Greenspoon Marder leads the charge in guiding clients through the intricate landscape of labor and employment law and high-stakes litigation, ensuring compliance and risk management while nurturing strong workplace environments. Colin and Jay are exceptional additions to our team, and we are excited for them to become integral to our practice," said Gerald Greenspoon, co-managing director. "As workplace regulations evolve and litigation presents new challenges, the demand for strategic, business-oriented counsel is greater than ever. We are thrilled to welcome Colin and Jay, whose deep expertise and practical approach will be invaluable in advancing our commitment to client-tailored solutions across labor, employment, and litigation matters," added Michael Marder, co-managing director.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 225 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED