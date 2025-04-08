Speech Analytics Market Disruptions: The $2.86 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’T Afford To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Growth Ahead for Speech Analytics Market, Estimated at $2.86 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Speech Analytics Market , providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Speech Analytics , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Speech Analytics , 2024-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - reveals a projected market valuation of $2.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.20% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic Speech Analytics landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Speech Analytics Platforms

​In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, Conversational Intelligence has emerged as a pivotal technology for organizations aiming to enhance customer interactions, ensure compliance, and drive operational excellence. By analyzing voice conversations, businesses across sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and telecommunications can gain deep insights into customer sentiments, preferences, and pain points. This enables personalized service offerings, proactive issue resolution, and improved agent performance. As enterprises strive to deliver superior customer experiences and streamline operations, adopting speech analytics solutions has become essential for maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

According to Abhinav Das, Analyst at QKS Group, “Speech Analytics is a game-changer for businesses looking to unlock the true potential of their customer interactions. By harnessing AI-driven insights from voice conversations, organizations can enhance customer experiences, improve agent performance, and ensure compliance, all while driving greater operational efficiency”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional Conversational Intelligence platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Conversational Intelligence vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in Conversational Intelligence solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role in Conversational Intelligence (Speech Analytics): AI, automation, and advanced analytics are revolutionizing Conversational Intelligence solutions, enabling businesses to gain deeper insights from customer conversations, enhance agent performance, and drive more personalized customer experiences. These innovations help organizations reduce operational costs, improve service efficiency, and ensure compliance, ultimately transforming how businesses interact with their customers.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Almawave, Avaya, CallMiner, Cogito, Dialpad, Genesys, Gong, NICE, OpenText, Prodigal, Qualtrics, Salesforce, Salesken, Talkdesk, Tethr, and Verint.

Why This Matters for Conversational Intelligence (Speech Analytics) Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Conversational Intelligence solution providers, these insights are essential for uncovering new growth opportunities, refining customer engagement strategies, and staying ahead of emerging competitors. As businesses increasingly prioritize enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiency, vendors must ensure their solutions offer scalable, secure, and AI-powered capabilities that drive tangible results, from personalized interactions to improved decision-making, ultimately maximizing ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Forecast: Speech Analytics, 2025-2030, Worldwide

Market Share: Speech Analytics, 2024, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Conversational Intelligence market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Speech Analytics market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service:

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...