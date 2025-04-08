Military Officers Association Of America: Key To Efficiency Efforts Is Not Breaking Faith With Troops, Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has always advocated for a strong national defense, with a particular focus on the people whose service and sacrifices make it possible. Maintaining this strength requires both sufficient funding and a capable workforce. However, the nation's growing debt and fiscal challenges pose a significant risk to future prosperity and place increasing pressure on our ability to sustain a ready force.

Given this reality, ongoing budget scrutiny to find efficiencies is not only appropriate but necessary. As the current administration scrutinizes the budget and seeks to find these efficiencies, MOAA believes any actions taken must be thoughtfully and cautiously implemented to not come at the expense of effectiveness or at the expense of those whose service provides America's freedoms and prosperity.

On April 9, some of MOAA's 350,000 members – representing the shared interests of over 21 million current, former, and retired uniformed service personnel – will be meeting with the nation's legislators to discuss the importance of a strong all-volunteer force and the benefits earned through their service and sacrifices. They will seek support for specific solutions in multiple areas, from spouse unemployment to unaccompanied housing to health care access for retirees and military families (Full details are online at MOAA/AiA ). But as we prepare for those meetings, there are larger issues so important to our members and our nation that should they be placed at risk, MOAA stands ready to use all available resources to:

. PROTECT the value of service-earned health benefits from new TRICARE fees, disproportionate TRICARE cost-share increases, or barriers to accessing care in the military health system or through the VA.

. PRESERVE the pay earned by those in uniform, to include scheduled pay increases, and established concurrent receipt provisions and eligibility.

. PREVENT burdensome delays in VA claims processing and/or reduction of earned VA benefits.

. DEFEND the veterans and military spouses who continue their service in the federal government - and other federal employees who serve veterans.

MOAA supports work toward an efficient, effective, and capable federal system, to include any reforms resulting in greater support for our all-volunteer force and veterans of all ages and disability levels. But without thoughtful review and implementation, our nation risks breaking promises and faith with the wider military and veteran community – a risk that weakens our national defense for generations.

We are grateful for the collective, bipartisan progress made on behalf of the uniformed services community in recent years to maintain earned benefits and improve the quality of life for those who serve and have served, along with their families and their survivors. We look forward to continuing our work with administration officials, lawmakers, and our MOAA members to ensure our unified voice remains heard.

About MOAA: The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With 350,000 members from every branch of service - including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former officers and their families - MOAA is a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and protecting earned pay and benefits. MOAA represents the interests of our currently serving, service retirees, and veterans, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors.

SOURCE Military Officers Association of America

